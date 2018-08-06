August issue of Energy Digital Magazine - out now!

The latest issue of Energy Digital magazine is out now and can be viewed here.

“At the highest level, you need great players… it’s important to have the right people with the intellectual capabilities to adapt to new situations.” Ulrich Piepel discusses the importance of the right staff at renewable energy giant, innogy, in an exclusive video interview this month.

As well as a motivated workforce, embracing automation and placing procurement strategy at the fore are vital to making a splash in the energy world, says the CPO.

This month, we also spoke to Paul Ebert, Global Technology Director for New Energy at WorleyParsons, about the exciting new energy sector and in particular why the company is honing in on Africa for growth.

Meanwhile, we examined which companies make the cut as the most sustainable in the world for our Top 10, while as always bringing you a selection of upcoming energy sector events not to be missed.

We have also brought you the latest news and insight in our company profiles on beverage giant AB InBev; Schneider Electric; utilities company Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Argentinian gas company TGN.

