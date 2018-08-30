BayWa opens new central control room in Bangkok

German renewables business BayWa has announced it will open a new operations centre in Thailand, with the control room to be located in the capital, Bangkok.

The company’s main control centre is in Munich, Germany, and will work together with the second control centre which has been set up due to the volume of wind and solar projects the company has recently taken on in Asia.

According to ReNews, BayWa Operation Services managing director stated: “Our new operations centre will provide the very best monitoring, security and management services for our customers located in the Asia Pacific region.”

The company hopes that it will be able to provide better service and maintenance to its Asian projects by being closer to its customers, as well as increasing the company’s overall efficiency across the globe.

BayWa Services global head, Tobias Bittkau, said: “Not only will our people be closer to our customers, but we are investing heavily into digitalisation, which will make our control centres amongst the best in the world.”