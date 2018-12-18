Article
Sustainability

Bosch to showcase a driverless electric concept shuttle at CES 2019

By Andrew Woods
December 18, 2018
Bosch will be showcasing a driverless ‘concept shuttle’ at CES 2019 in Las Vegas next month as part of smart home/mobility showcase.

Highlighting “innovative solutions and services for mobility of the future and smart homes, the company will also showcase a driverless electric concept shuttle with integrated services. The driverless shuttles will soon feature on streets in major cities around the world, according to Bosch and will be whisper-silent as they “seamlessly connected with their surroundings”.

CES will be running in Las Vegas from January 8 to 11 and Bosh’s program will be split between ‘mobility of the future’ and ‘intelligent assistants… for the smart home’.

Mobility of the future will demonstrate the Convenience Charging app, the mySPIN in-car smartphone and a cloud-based solution that sends a warning to wrong-way drivers and all road users at risk within ten seconds, along with a number of other smart solutions for the vehicles of the future.

In the run-up to CES 2019, Bosch received a total of six CES Innovation Awards run by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

 

 

 

 

