Britvic’s Healthier Everyday sustainability plan ramps up with E.ON renewable energy deal

By Olivia Minnock
October 03, 2018
Drinks manufacturer Britvic has announced a new contract with energy company E.ON as part of its sustainability transformation journey.

The four-year contract will see all of Britvic’s sites in Britain powered by 100% renewable energy. This will reportedly save Britvic 17,000 tonnes of CO2 per year and should have the added benefit of stabilised prices.

The deal forms part of Britvic’s ‘Healthier Everyday’ strategy which launched in January with the key pillars of People, Communities and Planet. Already, 100% of Britvic’s plastic bottles are recyclable and it had reduced carbon emissions by 5% from 2016-17.

The company has made lots of other sustainability efforts, including using waste cashew shells from its cashew juice producing plants in Brazil as power for those facilities.

Alison Rothnie, Senior Sustainability Officer, said of the E.ON deal: “The move to renewable electricity in GB through our partnership with E.ON is a significant step, not only in helping us to minimise the environmental impact of our operations and reduce our carbon emissions, but also supporting the development of a low carbon future.”

Ian Walker, Director of Business Energy Sales at E.ON, added: “An increasing number of businesses are looking at ways to reduce their carbon footprint and a Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO)-backed supply provides a guarantee that consumption is offset by energy produced from renewable sources.”

