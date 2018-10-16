Article
BT commits to becoming net-zero-carbon by 2045

By Sophie Chapman
October 16, 2018
The British telecommunications, BT, has pledge to become a net-zero-carbon business by 2045.

The firm has set the goal of releasing net-zero emissions within 27 years in line with the UK government’s decision to potentially release net-zero emissions strategy.

“The recent IPCC report showed the urgency of the task we all face to tackle climate change in time. We think the Government is right to target a zero-carbon future,” stated Gavin Patterson, CEO of BT Group.

“BT is determined to play its part and we encourage other businesses to do the same.”

The set the target to reduce its emissions by 87% by 2030 against a 2016/17 baseline in Septmber last year.

The goal aimed to conform to the Paris Climate Agreement, and was approved by the Science-Based Target Initiative.

The new pledge was deemed by the Chair of the Committee on Climate Change, Lord Deben, as “a very fitting way of celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Climate Change Act.”

“I very much hope that other great companies will follow this lead.”

