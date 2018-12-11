Burberry, H&M sign Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action at COP24

A number of global fashion names have signed an agreement to reduce their carbon emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement and UN Climate Change.

The pledge was announced at COP24, the UN’s conference on climate change which this year took place in Poland, with big names such as H&M signing the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action.

The charter includes fashion brands, leading retailers, supplier organisations and others involved in the fashion supply chain, which have all agreed to address the impact the fashion sector has on climate change. A total of 43 leaders signed up, including Burberry, Espirit, Target, Levi Strauss & Co, Puma, Gap Inc and Guess.

The vision for the Charter is for the fashion industry to reach net zero emissions by 2050, with issues addresses including decarbonisation of the production phase, selection of climate friendly and sustainable materials, and exploration of circular business models.

Karl-Johan Persson, CEO of H&M Group, stated: “This charter is about getting the fashion industry united in important climate work. Our industry has a global reach and only together can we create the change that is urgently needed. We are happy to be a signatory of this charter as part of our ambition to become climate positive in our value chain.”

Meanwhile, Marco Gobbetti, CEO of Burberry, added: “While we have committed to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations, achieving a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across the entire global fashion industry by 2030 will require innovation and collaboration. By working together with other signatories of the Charter, we believe that we can achieve systematic change and build a more sustainable future.”

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa stressed the impact the fashion industry can have on other industries as well as consumers. “The fashion industry is always two steps ahead when it comes to defining world culture, so I am pleased to see it now also leading the way in terms of climate action,” she said. “I congratulate the signatories of this important charter, which represents a unique commitment and collaboration from an array of fashion leaders. The Charter, like the renowned fashion runways of the world, sets an example that I hope others will follow.”