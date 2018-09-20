Article
Sustainability

Canadian Solar wins 164MW contract in Spain

By Olivia Minnock
September 20, 2018
PV manufacturer Canadian Solar has won a contract to supply modules with a total capacity of 164MW to a facility in Spain.

This will form part of the Escatrón photovoltaic project which is being developed by COBRA Group and is set to have a total capacity of 350MW.

COBRA Group is a subsidiary of Spanish civil and engineering company ACS, which is one of the world’s leading construction groups.

The project, which is set to come online in 2019, will feature almost 482,000 of Canadian Solar’s Max Power modules.

Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, stated: “We are delighted to partner with COBRA and supply our high-efficiency modules to this mega project in Spain. It’s good to see market demand has started to rebound in Europe and we look forward to delivering more clean and affordable solar energy to the continent.”

Module shipments for the project are set to commence in September 2018.

 

