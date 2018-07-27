Canary Wharf Group will be world's first plastic-free commercial centre

Canary Wharf Group has announced it will become the world’s first plastic-free commercial centre, as part of the Plastic Free Community initiative by Surfers Against Sewage.

The UK marine conservation charity is aiming to make 125 communities across the UK plastic free by 2020, with Canary Wharf leading the charge. The commitment, which is just one step in CWG’s #BreakingThePlasticHabit campaign, comes in the firm of targets across five key areas: governance; local business support; community engagement; community events; and the formation of a group to steer the project.

Steve Greig, Co-Managing Director of Canary Wharf Management said: “We have put in motion a template for education, simplification and collaboration to work towards a single-use plastic free future.”

Greig confirmed the commitment was “our next step in the #BreakingThePlasticHabit campaign, our framework to continue this long-term strategy, something we truly hope will be part of Canary Wharf’s legacy”. He added: “It is our dream that this project will change our incredible community, and its environment, in a credible and positive way.”

Hugo Tagholm, Chief Executive of Surfers Against Sewage, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Canary Wharf Group through the process of gaining Plastic Free Community accreditation. This is fantastic news for London, the UK and the rest of the world. It’s a world first and it sets a very high standard.

“The potential to inspire solutions-focused collaboration, innovation and partnership is enormous. We’d like to see other global financial centres take similar action on single-use plastics in the interest of healthy and happy communities everywhere.”

The Canary Wharf development is the heart of London’s CBD and is occupied by some of the world’s largest financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan Chase. As such, it is well-placed to influence other business developments across the globe.