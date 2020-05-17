Article
Sustainability

China to Invest Billions in Waste to Energy Power Plants

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
The waste incineration for power generation industry in China is estimated to develop rapidly in the next few years, according to a newreportwithReports...

The waste incineration for power generation industry in China is estimated to develop rapidly in the next few years, according to a new report with ReportsnReports.com. Waste output in the country continues to increase but the existing equipment has insufficient treatment capacity. As land cost in China increases and environmental protection pressure grows, waste incineration is expected to develop rapidly.

The industry is favored by investors due to clear development plan and profit model. It is predicted that annual growth rate of waste power generation industry in China will be 20 percent in the next few years. Its industry revenue will rise from CNY 3 billion in 2010 to CNY 20 billion in 2020.

Major cities in China are competing to establish waste incineration power plants, and enterprises spend a large amount of money on mergers and acquisitions between waste incineration for power generation businesses. It is predicted that municipal solid waste treatment capacity in China will rise from 456.9 thousand tons/day to 871.5 thousand tons/day in 2015 with the CAGR of 13.8 percent. The waste incineration capacity will increase from 89.6 thousand tons/day to 307.2 thousand tons/day, which grows 3.4 times with the CAGR of 28 percent. If unit size of newly built waste incineration plant is 1,000 tons/day, 200 more waste incineration plants need to be built by 2015.

From a regional perspective, waste incineration scales in some key areas will increase sharply. The top five regions are Chongqing, Hainan, Shanghai, Beijing and Guangxi. The planned treatment scale in 2015 will be 58 times larger than that of 2010. The investment budget of garbage disposal facilities will exceed CNY 200 billion from 2011 to 2015. The total investment in waste incineration for power generation projects will reach CNY 100 billion. 

SOURCE:

ReportsnReports.com Report: www.reportsnreports.com/reports/279160-research-report-on-china-waste-incineration-for-power-generation-industry-2014-2018.html

ChinaWaste Management
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy