China to open nuclear technology training university to manage shortage of skilled workers

In a bid to tackle its shortage of skilled workers within the nuclear energy industry, China will be opening a specialist skills-training university.

The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), the state-owned nuclear firm, has partnered with the Tianjin municipality in northern China to develop the education centre.

The university will target training nuclear industry specialists and international academic communications, as well as house master and doctoral students and research technology in the field.

“We will first focus on building the vocational education system, promoting research capability, remodel of the campus facilities as well as recruiting teachers staff,” said He Zixing, Vice General Manager at CNNC.

The nation is focusing on nuclear power as a means to deter from its reliance on coal, which is causing pollution and environmental damage.

It is anticipated that the project may cost ¥3bn (US$461mn). The university will be added to the number of nuclear projects currently under construction in China, ranking it fifth for nuclear units in construction in the world.

“China has many nuclear power projects and will continue to develop, which has led to a severe shortage of nuclear talent in power plant design, engineering construction, operations and security control,” commented Wang Yinan, Researcher at the Development Research Centre in the State Council.