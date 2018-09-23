Article
Sustainability

Construction commences for 23.5 MW solar power project at...

By Andrew Woods
September 23, 2018
undefined mins
KDC Solar LLC, a leading developer, owner and operator of solar power facilities announced today that it has begu...

KDC Solar LLC, a leading developer, owner and operator of solar power facilities announced today that it has begun construction on a 23.5-megawatt solar photovoltaic system in Jackson, New Jersey. This system will supply Six Flags Great Adventure with clean renewable energy and virtually all its electrical load at the park. 

When completed, the project will be the largest net metered solar installation in the State of New Jersey.

The solar facility will produce approximately 30 million kilowatt hours of clean electricity in the first year. Additionally, the environmental benefits of the project will be equivalent to providing power for 2,787 homes for a year or removing approximately 108,000 cars from the road.

See more:

Debt financing for the project was provided by Seminole Financial Services through a construction and a permanent loan facility. Development capital and project equity was arranged by GoldenSet Capital Partners in its role as sub-advisor to the North Sky Capital Alliance Fund II.

Alan Epstein, President and CEO of KDC Solar said: “We are very pleased and proud to have been selected by Six Flags Great Adventure for this groundbreaking solar project.  We also want to recognize and thank our partners, GoldenSet Capital Partners and Seminole Financial Services, for providing the necessary capital to build this project.”

Bob Banks, CEO of Seminole Financial Services said: “As a company built on a relationship-first philosophy, we’re grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such highly respected organizations as KDC Solar and GoldenSet Capital. We’re honoured to have provided the financing for this monumental project.”

 

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy