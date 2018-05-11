Costa Rica to become the first country to ban fossil fuels

The president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, has announced plans for the nation to ban fossil fuels.

The former journalist aims for Costa Rica to become the world’s first decarbonised country, he announced 9 May during his presidential inauguration.

“Decarbonisation is the great task of our generation and Costa Rica must be one of the first countries in the world to accomplish it, if not the first,” stated Alvarado at the Plaza de la Democracy.

“We have the titanic and beautiful task of abolishing the use of fossil fuels in our economy to make way for the use of clean and renewable energies.”

SEE ALSO:

“Today I receive this (presidential) badge with the full understanding that to have all of you and our country is the greatest honor that can be given and the greatest responsibility.”

In April, Alvardo committed to eliminate the use of fossil fuels in transportation across Costa Rica by 2021 – 200 years on from the nation’s independence.

“When we reach 200 years of independent life we will take Costa Rica forward and celebrate ... that we've removed gasoline and diesel from our transportation.”

The country already uses more than 99% of renewably-sourced electricity.