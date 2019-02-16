Daimler to increase focus of EVs following 7% rise in Mercedes-Benz emissions

The German automotive manufacturer has revealed plans to further push electric and hybrid vehicles.

This decision is in response to stricter emissions tests noting that Mercedes-Benz’s emissions rose by 7% in Europe last year.

“On 17 December 2018, the European Parliament and the European Council decided to tighten the CO2limits yet again: Car emissions are to be reduced by a further 37.5 percent from 2021 to 2030 – a demanding goal,” Daimler stated in a press release.

“For Mercedes-Benz Cars, this would correspond to average emissions of 65 g CO2/km per vehicle in 2030 – this would amount to consumption of 2.4 l of diesel or 2.7 l of petrol/100 km.”

SEE ALSO:

Daimler will pursue a three-pillared strategy focusing on combustion engines, hybrid models, and electric power trains with a battery of fuel cell.

“Our clear goal is to sustainably lower the emissions of every Mercedes-Benz Cars vehicle. One concrete measure is the gradual electrification of the entire portfolio”, stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG.

“With this, we will continue to offer our customers attractive and individual mobility services in the future and thus significantly increase the share of electric vehicles in our total sales over the next few years.”