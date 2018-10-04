Article
Sustainability

Danish Energy Agency opens tendering for wind and solar p...

By Andrew Woods
October 04, 2018
undefined mins
The Danish Energy Agency has opened a tendering scheme concerning a price premium for onshore wind, solar PV and...

The Danish Energy Agency has opened a tendering scheme concerning a price premium for onshore wind, solar PV and open-door offshore wind. The deadline for bids is November 26 2018.

The Danish government and the Danish People’s Party have agreed to let solar and wind energy compete in tendering rounds that will deliver the most value for money.

See also:

Walmart’s 2018 CSR report: 20mn tonne reduction in emissions, sustainable sourcing and more

E.ON’s renewable energy earnings up 15%

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine

The budget for the technology neutral tenders in 2018-2019 is DKK 842 million in total, where DKK 254 million (2018-prices) are allocated to this first round in 2018, and the rest is expected to be tendered in the fall of 2019.

The total budget is expected to result in an equivalent to about 140 MW onshore wind. Because it is technology neutral tendering rounds it is not known up front which technology will be awarded price premium contracts. Bids must be given in Danish, but the tender material is also available in an English translation.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy