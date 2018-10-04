Danish Energy Agency opens tendering for wind and solar p...

The Danish Energy Agency has opened a tendering scheme concerning a price premium for onshore wind, solar PV and open-door offshore wind. The deadline for bids is November 26 2018.

The Danish government and the Danish People’s Party have agreed to let solar and wind energy compete in tendering rounds that will deliver the most value for money.

The budget for the technology neutral tenders in 2018-2019 is DKK 842 million in total, where DKK 254 million (2018-prices) are allocated to this first round in 2018, and the rest is expected to be tendered in the fall of 2019.

The total budget is expected to result in an equivalent to about 140 MW onshore wind. Because it is technology neutral tendering rounds it is not known up front which technology will be awarded price premium contracts. Bids must be given in Danish, but the tender material is also available in an English translation.