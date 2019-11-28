Article
The December issue of Energy Digital is live!

By Marcus Lawrence
November 28, 2019
Welcome to the December issue of Energy Digital...

Welcome to the December issue of Energy Digital!

The renewable energy market can look back on a particularly strong year. While the effects of the climate crisis are being more sorely felt around the world, there is plenty of cause for hope for a green future - whether it’s consumer consciousness around sustainability and ethics or the exponential and global growth of renewable energy capacity. 

Our cover feature this month focuses on a firm committed to easing the transition from fossil fuels to renewables: innogy. Kuldip Singh, Digital Director Retail International at the German energy provider, spoke with Energy Digital about the company’s digital transformation and the technologies driving renewables uptake among its customers.

“We want to play a leading role in the global green energy transition and we believe that digital and disruptive new technologies are going to be at the heart of speeding up this process,” he says. “We apply digital innovations to our sustainability products and services with the clear ambition to keep this planet a great place to live and work.”

With sustainability and CSR firmly on the agenda for top firms worldwide, we’ve also taken a look at the companies leading the reputation race for this month’s Top 10.

Be sure to check out the in-depth company profiles of Berhad, Total, Solis RE and more, along with our exclusive Q&A with ENGIE Impact CEO, Mathias Lelievre.

Enjoy the issue!

