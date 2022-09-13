Deloitte on-demand webinar: How ESG is changing business
ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) performance is critical for businesses as they stand under the judgement of stakeholders, such as investors, funders, NGOs, regulators and even employees.
In our webinar, presenters from Workday and Deloitte will share research on the ways that ESG is changing businesses and how CFOs can find new opportunities within ESG to create value. You will learn more about:
- The impact of ESG on moving markets and driving regulation
- Ways to prepare for sustainability standards
- How to manage global sustainability reporting
Tim Wakeford
Vice President, Product Strategy Financials, Workday
Tim Wakeford is responsible for setting the strategic direction of Workday’s financial products in EMEA. Tim is a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) and holds a BA in Politics and Government from the University of Kent.
Tracy Gordon
Director, Deloitte UK Centre for Corporate Governance, Deloitte
Tracy Gordon undertakes benchmarking exercises for businesses who are keen to meet current standards for best practice and provides bespoke training for board members new to the UK governance framework.
Neil Stevenson
Director, Audit & Assurance, Deloitte
Neil Stevenson manages corporate reporting and works with sustainability standard-setters and ESG organisations across the world.
Frederic Portal
Senior Product Marketing Director, Workday
Frederic Portal has worked across finance and non-finance. He holds a Masters in Finance with a concentration in international management from ENOES, Paris.