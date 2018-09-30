Denmark launches first mixed wind and solar tender worth 140MW

Denmark has launched a mixed source tender worth 140MW of renewable energy. Contracts are up for grabs for both wind and solar, as part of the country’s first ever technology-neutral renewable energy tender.

Danish Energy Agency (DEA), Energystyrelsen, has launched the tender with a price cap of €17.42 per megawatt. Bids are to be submitted by 26 November, with only late-stage developments to be accepted.

See also:

Global Strategy Group: 75% of US citizens support solar investment

Innogy set to transform Australia’s energy industry with €400mn solar investment

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine

The total scheme is to be worth €112mn, which the DEA says should be equivalent to about 140MW of onshore wind.

This is Denmark’s second renewable energy tender to have been announced this week, and the country continues to grow its green energy output. In January, it was announced that Denmark set a world record by supplying 43% of its electricity by wind power for 2017.

At the time of the announcement, the Energy and Climate Minister, Lars Christian Lilleholt, said that this was set to continue as Denmark intends to convert all its power sources to renewables, with more offshore wind power to be developed by 2030.