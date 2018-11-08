Driving sustainability: Volvo collaborates with Greenlots for EV charging in California

Volvo Trucks has announced its collaboration with Greenlots, a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging software and solutions, to promote zero-emissions transport and logistics.

Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for customers, from medium to heavy duty trucks, across a network of 2,100 dealers and workshops in over 130 countries. The logistics arm of the global manufacturer will use infrastructure supplied by Greenlots for its new zero-emissions warehouses and electrified fleets in Southern California.

Greenlot’s charging network management software will therefore be used to deploy Volvo’s first electrified trucks in North America. This will involve Level 2 chargers and 150KW DC fast chargers which operate on Greenlot’s SKY enterprise software platform to enable better management of the fleet, charging stations and energy storage.

This forms part of Volvo’s LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project, which is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy and improve the environment and public health.

Peter Voorhoeve, President of Volvo Trucks North America, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to show the end-to-end potential of electrification. From solar energy harvesting at our customer locations, to electric vehicle uptime services, to potential second uses for batteries, this project will provide invaluable experience and data for the whole value chain.”

Brett Hauser, CEO of Greenlots, added: “The benefits of electrifying medium- and heavy-duty fleets are enormous, but so are the power requirements to charge these large vehicles. Our best-in-class solution offers fleet owners the lowest total cost of ownership by managing energy usage to prevent high utility bills and supplying grid operators with the tools needed to safely integrate EVs and renewables into the grid.”