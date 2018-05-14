Dubai Electricity and Water Authority signs MoU to boost...

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is looking to champion the cause of sustainable building after signing an agreement with Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI).

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the two organisations will conduct research and development, training, and promotion of green buildings.

The benchmark DEWA will be using is the Platinum Rating for green buildings from Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) – a standard set by the US Green Building Council.

See also:

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, commented: “The MoU with GBCI is part of our efforts to promote cooperation with international organisations and work together to establish the foundations of environmental sustainability.

“This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy sources by 2050, and make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world.”

DEWA has already set up Etihad ESCO, an organisation dedicated to helping retrofit 30,000 existing buildings in Dubai.

Around $8.17bn is to be invested in the scheme, which DEWA says will return $22.32bn in savings.

The firm’s building in Al Quoz, in the west of the emirate, is the world’s largest government building to be platinum LEED-certified. The building uses 66% less energy and 48% less water and features an on-site 660 kW solar power plant.

DEWA is also in the process of building its new headquarters, which it says will be the tallest, largest, and smartest zero energy building in the world.