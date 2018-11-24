EDF Energy launches new partnership with Powervault

EDF Energy has announced a new partnership with Powervault to offer existing solar PV owners the chance to earn more from their systems.

Compatible with any solar PV system, Powervault 3 is a smart battery that stores energy generated by solar panels during the day to use at night; it also has the capacity to store cheap energy from the grid, helping customers to reduce their electricity bills. Customers will be able to purchase one of the most advanced and cost-effective home battery systems on the market at a heavily discounted price when they sign up to EDF Energy grid services.

Powervault say that customers who’ve installed a Powervault 3 to store solar energy can expect to save up to 50%[i] on their energy bills. This saving is even higher for customers on time of use tariffs that draw electricity from the grid when it is cheaper to store for later use.

The Powervault 3 battery will be offered as a standalone product or can be combined with EDF Energy’s new grid services package. By adding grid services, customers will be allowing the energy stored in their Powervault 3 battery to form part of a network of small, domestic batteries across the country, which can be used to help balance the grid. The collective resources of these batteries will be pooled to support the grid at times of peak energy demand and to distribute excess energy to the batteries to store when there is more energy being generated than required.

For many homeowners who have already invested in solar PV, retrofitting a battery has been relatively costly. Prices for the smart Powervault 3 battery system, with EDF Energy’s grid services and installation included, will start from £3,299[ii] making it one of the cheapest domestic battery systems currently available on the market.

SEE ALSO:

Jean-Benoit Ritz, Director of Innovation and Blue Lab, said: “As the UK transitions to a low carbon future, we are seeing fantastic opportunities for consumers to be involved in this journey. Through our grid services, householders with solar PV will be able to become part of a national network of small-scale batteries that will help balance demand for electricity on the grid, whilst enabling them to save money by making the most of the solar energy they are generating.”

Joe Warren, CEO of Powervault said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership with EDF Energy, following our selection as the winner of the Blue Lab Challenge earlier this year. We have worked with EDF Energy for more than six months to develop this market-leading proposition and are excited to launch it to their customers. By choosing EDF Energy’s grid services offer, customers not only benefit from a large up-front discount on our new Powervault 3 product and all the energy-saving features it provides, they’ll also be helping make the grid more resilient.”

Earlier this year, Powervault won the Blue Lab Challenge as part of EDF Energy’s Pulse Awards. Since then, the two companies have worked together to develop a competitive offer for UK consumers that will help them to run a more connected home, whilst supporting the UK’s transition to a low carbon future. Blue Lab was established to develop new products and business models to make energy easier for customers, primarily working with start-ups.