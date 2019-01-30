EDF Renewables North America awarded solar contract in New York

EDF Renewables North America’s 212MW Morris Ridge Solar Project has been awarded a long-term contract by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

Part of the 2018 Renewable Energy Standard Solicitation, the Pproject, sited on approximately 1,000 acres in the Town of Mount Morris, south of the Village of Mount Morris, expects to deliver clean electricity by the end of 2022.

The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet the consumption of over 39,000 average New York homes1. This is equivalent to avoiding nearly 140,000 metric tons of carbon (CO₂) emissions annually which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from nearly 30,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year2.

EDF Renewables is one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America with 15 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Stephane Desdunes, Director of Development, Northeast Region for EDF Renewables North America said: “Our team is thrilled to be awarded the 170 MWac Morris Ridge Solar Project to help fulfill New York State’s goal to achieve 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable energy by 2030. The region, including the Town of Mount Morris and Livingston County, will benefit from procurement and employment opportunities throughout the development, construction and operational phases. Morris Ridge will bring more than 200 jobs during peak construction and contribute millions of dollars to the County, Town and School District during the operational life of the project.”

EDF Renewables looks forward to a continued collaboration with the Town of Mount Morris towards the realization of the Project. Supervisor Charles DiPasquale commented, “The Town Board is excited by the contract with NYSERDA that will make the project and its benefits a reality for the town and surrounding community.”

“Congratulations to EDF Renewables for its successful participation in this solicitation, which is a concrete step towards meeting New York’s nation-leading clean energy goals under Governor Cuomo’s Green New Deal,” said Doreen Harris, Director of Large-Scale Renewables, NYSERDA. “NYSERDA worked closely with EDF Renewables and the Town of Mount Morris to make community engagement and responsible siting a priority, ensuring the project will not only help steward our precious natural resources, but benefit the state and local economy, and its workers.”