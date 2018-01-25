edie’s Sustainability Leaders Awards 2018 results

On 24 January, edie hosted its Sustainability Leaders Awards 2018 in the UK’s capital city, London.

The environmental news and information resources firm, edie, held its annual Sustainability Leaders Awards ceremony.

The company received a record-breaking amount of entries this year, which were narrowed down to 130 finalists, from which 17 winners were chosen.

Big names – such as O2, Adnams, Co-op, Royal Mail, and Virgin Atlantic – were among the winners of awards that spread across a range of sectors.

The categories included energy, waste and water management, employee engagement and behaviour change, and sustainable transport and travel.

“During these times of uncertainty, challenge and controversy, it is crucial that we tell our sustainability success stories to more people, louder and prouder than ever before,” stated Luke Nicholls, Editor of edie, as he opened the ceremony.

“We must take every opportunity to emphasise the urgency of our work and underline that this is how we do business,” he added.

“A greener economy can deliver, clean technologies can work, and sustainability and profitability can go hand-in-hand – as evidenced by all of our 2018 Sustainability Leaders Awards finalists.”

The Co-op won the award for Sustainability Reporting, Virgin Atlantic were award for its Employee Engagement and Behaviour Change, and the category of Carbon Management was handed to Royal Mail.