Energy Digital magazine: September issue out now!

The latest issue of Energy Digital magazine is now live!

Accra Brewery is the oldest brewery in Ghana as well as a proud member of the AB InBev family. For this month’s cover feature we caught up with Wil Fameni, Head of Procurement & Sustainability, to find out how the business is aligning itself with AB InBev’s 2025 sustainability goals including smart agriculture, climate action and entrepreneurship.

“In showing that we are making life better for Ghanaians and empowering them, it tells our customers that we are invested in the country,” comments Fameni.

Meanwhile, George Adams, Head of Energy & Engineering at SPIE UK, discusses how buildings can not only become more sustainable, but have a positive impact on the urban environment and even the global climate.

We are also zooming in on Kazakhstan to take a look at how the traditionally coal-reliant nation is making the shift to a more diverse renewable energy mix.

September also brings a list of the world’s largest onshore wind farms, as well as a selection of must-see events for thought leaders in the energy sector. We have also included the latest news and insights this month from CSI Energy, EnviroServ Water Management Ltd, Bollore Logistics and Flogas.

You can read the magazine here.