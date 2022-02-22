Energy issues firmly in the spotlight at Sustainability Live

Key issues relating to energy sustainability and net zero targets will be debated at Sustainability Live, which starts in London tomorrow.

The two-day event, being held at Tobacco Dock, opens with a presentation from Stuart Broadley, CEO of the Energy Industries Council, who will outline 'The Questions you should be asking' on sustainability. Other speakers include Øistein Jensen, Chief Sustainability Officer at Odfjell SE.

A full back-to-back programme will run over both days and to see the agenda click here. Those who cannot attend in person are welcome to attend virtually by registering here. Supporting BMG’s inaugural sustainability event, Avetta and Kao Data sponsor the hybrid conference.

“Sustainability is a global issue and this is a global event,” says Scott Birch , Chief Content Officer, BizClik Media Group.

“We urge any business leaders serious about their organisation’s sustainability efforts to attend the hybrid event Sustainability Live. Not only will you hear fascinating discussions and debates but you will also have the opportunity to network with all attendees and speakers through the interactive event app.”

Following COP26, climate change and sustainability are uppermost in public and private sector consciousness - and the energy industry is firmly in the spotlight as it strives to reduce carbon emissions and develop low-carbon technologies amid an unprecedented industry transition, accelerated by digital transformation following the pandemic.

By 2050 the aim is that 90% of OECD energy generation will be from renewables, but as things stand carbon emissions are rebounding strongly after COVID and many major companies are failing net zero climate pledges (click here). “Companies must face the reality of a changing planet. What seemed acceptable a decade ago is no longer enough,” said Gilles Dufrasne from Carbon Market Watch.



From climate change and the security of energy supplies to energy investments and technology transfer, the success for sustainable development hinges on the co-operation of industrialised and developing countries, notes the IEA.

The WEF agrees that the complex issues facing the globalised energy industry are impossible for countries and companies to tackle in isolation. "Therefore, navigating through evolving policy and regulatory frameworks across countries and regions, while being innovative in how we generate power, can not only achieve progress but also maintain balance," it reports.



Embracing sustainability isn't just about doing the right thing for the environment; smart investments in climate resilience and a lower carbon future are actually cost effective, notes McKinsey.

Its research found that the average US utility company could save up to US$1bn over 20 years by investing in strengthening infrastructure and building resilience and adaptability through the use of microgrids and battery storage, for example, compared to the cost of repairing damage after it happens.