Article
Sustainability

Energy news roundup: UAE’s biodiesel & India’s green energy

By Helen Sydney Adams
September 04, 2022
undefined mins
This week, we looked at sustainable energy across the world: wind energy in Bahrain, biodiesel in India and making green fuel from waste in the UAE

Wind energy at The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain

The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain has announced the completion of installation of wind turbines, a first for Bahrain’s hospitality industry.

In a statement the two hotels, which are a part of the Marriott International chain, said that a total of 20 wind turbines have been installed, with each turbine generating 3kW of electricity for a total of 60kW. In addition, 96 electric solar panels have been installed, the statement added.

 

SGCC opens UAE office to support regional energy transition

State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), the largest utility company in the world, has said that it has expanded its presence in the Middle East region through the setting up an office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

 

Aemetis subsidiary supplies 8m gallons of biodiesel to India

Aemetis, the California-based biofuels company, has announced that its Universal Biofuels subsidiary in India, an owner and operator of a biodiesel plant located near the Port of Kakinada on the country’s east coast, has been selected by three government-controlled oil marketing companies (OMCs) and a major oil refiner to supply approximately 8m gallons of biodiesel over the next two months.

 

Beeah Recycling opens facility to make green fuel from waste

Beeah Recycling, the Sharjah-based waste processing and material recovery business and subsidiary of the Beeah Group, has said that it has added a new Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) facility to its integrated waste management complex in Al Sajaa, Sharjah, UAE.

In a statement, Beeah Recycling said that the SRF facility will transform commercial residue waste into a high-quality alternative green fuel to be used in cement factories, where the fuel will be injected into the kilns during production.

 

IKAV acquires Aera Energy from Shell and ExxonMobil

IKAV, the international asset management group, has announced that it has agreed to acquire 100% membership interest in Aera Energy (Aera), through two separate transactions with the joint venture subsidiaries of ExxonMobil and Shell respectively.

Energysustainabilitybiodieselgreen energy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

UK Government awards £54mn in heat network funding

Funding will support the development of schemes in London, Bedfordshire and Woking that use low-carbon heat sources

Shell posts $11.5bn second quarter profit

Shell's earnings fuelled by ongoing price rises and geopolitical instability as the energy major places greater focus on natural gas investments

bp opens first electric truck fast-charging facilities

Operated by bp’s Aral brand, the retail site at Schwegenheim in Rheinland-Pfalz has two 300kw chargers intended for electric trucks

Shell commits to developing Jackdaw gas field in North Sea

Oil & Gas

Prospex Energy raises £1.87m for Selva gas field development

Oil & Gas

Shanghai Electric Group launches low carbon business

Utilities