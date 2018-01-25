ENGIE has rebranded its three US firms to strengthen North American presence

The French utility, ENGIE, has completed the acquisitions of three American companies within the energy sector.

The companies include Green Charge, a commercial energy storage provider, Ecova, an energy data analytics firm, and Opterra Energy Services, an installer of energy efficiency solutions.

The firm confirmed that these acquisitions are in a bid to strengthen its position in the North American markets.

ENGIE has rebranded the three firms “to amplify ENGIE’s voice in the North American market” as well as increasing its visibility in each of the three fields of its acquisitions.

The utility stated that it wants to “build an even more comprehensive portfolio of energy offerings in North America”.

Green Charge has been transformed into ENGIE Storage Services NA, still based in Santa Clara, California.

The company has been recognised by HIS Markit as one of three leaders in commercial and industrial energy storage in the US.

Ecova is now ENGIE Insight Servces, and Opterra Energy Services is now known as ENGIE Services US.