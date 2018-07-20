Eni and ENEA announce partnership for decarbonisation research and technology

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Eni’s CEO and ENEA’s Chairman for a partnership to focus on scientific research and technology.

The Italian energy and development firms will focus on circular economy, renewable energy sources, decarbonisation and environmental protection.

“I am delighted to announce the launch of this partnership with ENEA”, stated Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni.

“ENI and ENEA have several goals in common when it comes to research and innovation. This collaboration will enable us place a greater emphasis on environmental and digital technologies, with a potentially significant impact for the country.”

“This agreement is evidence of our strategic commitment to decarbonisation, reducing emissions and developing renewable energies.”

“We are dedicating more internal resources and collaborating with the best national and international research and innovation centers.”

“We remain focused on developing technological solutions for the circular economy applied to business; widening the concept of efficiency, reducing waste and extracting value from waste materials”.

The agreement will asses topics such as new sustainable economic models, low and zero greenhouse gas emission energy, energy storage solutions, energy efficiency, and digitalisation.

“On signing this understanding we aim to increase our collaboration with Eni, already considerable in other important joint national projects and, in particular, in the ‘National Technological Energy Cluster’ coordinated by ENEA and set up last year,” said ENEA’s Chairman, Federico Testa.

“Today’s agreement will enable us to develop strong synergy between the specific areas of ENEA, like our technical-scientific competences and the technological transfer to companies role, and the commitment Eni has towards energy and the environment, strategic subjects for us.”

“I am convinced that formalising this collaboration will have positive effects for the Country in terms of de-carbonising the economy, environmental sustainability and new employment.”