Eni and Sabic agree joint development agreement to accelerate innovative technology development

The Italy-based oil industry company, Eni, and Sabic have agreed a joint development agreement to accelerate an innovative technology for natural gas conversion into synthesis gas that can be utilised in high value fuels and chemicals, according to ZAWYA.

It is expected that the partnership will include the construction of an Industrial Demonstration Plant that is set to be developed and operated inside an Eni industrial premise.

In a bid to further sustain the Eni and SABIC business by using the cleanest and lower GHG emission fossil fuel, the development project is set to advance the technology, based on the Short Contract Time Catalytic Partial Oxidation of natural gas.

Developed by Eni after an intensive R&D period, this was in collaboration with Sabic’s short contact time reactor R&D and the company’s extensive knowledge of synthesis gas generation to produce derived chemicals.

It is anticipated that the technology will be an innovative way of ensuring synthesis gas and integration become high value applications to achieve lower capex and opex, lower CO2 footprint, higher energy efficiency and a wide feedstock flexibility.