The Environment Agency encouraging businesses in UAE to reduce plastics and packaging

The Zayed Team at the UAE’s Environment Agency, based in Abu Dhabi, are encouraging businesses to reduce their consumption of single-use plastics.

The agency is urging for companies to commit to reducing plastic pollution ahead of its visit to Antarctica.

Team Zayed is travelling as part of the ClimateForce Challenge, with has gathered teams from more than 20 countries to raise awareness of the damaging effects of climate change.

The group will also contribute in the Leadership on the Edge Programme – hosted by Sir Robert Swan, the first person to walk to the North and South Pole.

The Environment Agency has received commitments from several firms, as well as signatures on its pledge board.

“It’s a soft commitment from people to start thinking about whether using something once and throwing it away is how we should be behaving as a society,” remarked Winston Cowie, member of Team Zayed, and Section Manager for Marine Policy-Regulations and Planning in the Terrestrial & Marine Biodiversity.

“Your word is your bond. We are challenging people and businesses to live the value of sustainability and act accordingly.”

“That is why we want people to take the first step and sign the boards, purchase their own re-useable cups and bags, and be energisers in their own families and communities to facilitate behavioural change.”