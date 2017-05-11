Article
Sustainability

ESNA to honour energy storage innovators for fifth year

By Nell Walker
May 11, 2017
Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the largest conference, exhibition, and networking event for the North American energy storage industry has called for nominations for its 2017 Innovation Awards.

Now in its fifth year, the event takes place annually, celebrating excellence in the energy storage sector. This year, ESNA will honour projects which are accelerating the efficient, customer-centric, clean and resilient ‘energy transition’.

Various criteria will be examined to determine the winners, including transformation of the storage ecosystem, opening new markets, tapping into multiple value streams, overcoming operational challenges, and increasing grid reliability and resiliency. Nominees must have a stationary or mobile grid energy storage system for North America that is installed and operational on or before June 1st 2017.

The three categories for nominees are: Centralised; Distributed: Commercial, Industrial or Residential; and Mobility: Transportation, Electric Vehicles, and Enabling Infrastructure. There are two additional categories – Policymaker and Utility – for the ESNA Champion Awards, honouring the work of individuals who have made exceptional contributions to energy storage.

The award ceremony celebrating the winners will occur on August 9th at the San Diego Convention Center.

“The energy transition is happening globally as markets adapt, technologies emerge and consumers engage – and energy storage is playing an essential role,” said Janice Lin, Energy Storage North America Conference Chair. “This year’s ESNA awards will recognize the storage champions and projects that are accelerating this inevitable shift to greater efficiency, power system resiliency, and market-based success.”

The deadline to submit nominations for ESNA Awards is June 2nd, and finalists in each category will be notified later in June when voting opens.

