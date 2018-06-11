The Etihad Eco-Residence in Masdar City wins green award

The Etihad Eco-Residence has won an award at the Green Building Council Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Green Building Awards 2018.

The complex, located in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, won the Green Residential Building award.

The residence has been ranked Platinum-certified by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) building rating system – a worldwide system for rating green buildings.

The Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities also rated the complex 3 Pearls under its Estidama Pearl Building Rating System.

The award was excepted by Multiplex Construction LLC, the developer of the residence.

The Etihad Eco-Residence was designed by project partners Woods Bagot and Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG).

“The addition of the Etihad Eco-Residence to Masdar City further enhances the city’s reputation as a leader in sustainable urban development while also raising awareness of the distinct commercial benefits of environmentally responsible building construction,” commented Yousef Baselaib, Masdar’s Executive Director of Sustainable Real Estate.

SEE ALSO:

“Masdar would like to congratulate all our partners on the success of the project, a deserving winner of the title of Green Residential Building 2018.”

The residence an airtight building with high-levels of insulation, low window-to-wall ratios, solar thermal water heaters, and solar-reflective index coatings that reflect light from the building.

Through these features, the building saves around 63% on energy consumption, compared to the Estidama PBRS baseline.

“The focus of the Etihad Eco-Residence’s design has been to create a highly sustainable building which exemplifies the overall development of Masdar City,” remarked Principle and Studio Char of Woods Bagot, Richard Fenne.

“The development sets a new benchmark for efficient and commercially viable accommodation, responding directly to the pressing market needs in the region.”

“A rigorous design approach, prioritising the use of passive design strategies, limited the number of unit types and facilitated the use of pioneering modular construction which has improved build quality and construction timeframes.”