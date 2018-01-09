The biggest and best events and conferences from around the world…

Event: CES 2018

Location: Las Vegas, USA

Dates: 9-12 January

At CES, you will experience the entire ‘connected ecosystem’ that brings together the technologies, solutions, players and audiences in the smart city sector, with discussions on IoT, 5G connectivity, transportation and smart automotive, energy and utilities, health and public safety, artificial intelligence and data analytics. With global spending on smart cities projected to reach $34.35bn by 2020, CES has a dedicated conference program and exhibition focused on this global initiative. Discussions will centre on how this explosive growth will influence policies, transportation, cities and towns, industry and the planet.

Official website: http://www.ces.tech

Event: Middle East Electricity 2018

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE

Dates: 6-8 March

Middle East Electricity is the largest meeting place for energy industry professionals from over 100 countries worldwide, involved in sourcing, installing or purchasing products/services for the power, lighting, renewable or nuclear sectors.

With its carefully focused profile and highly targeted audience, Middle East Electricity allows you to direct your sales and marketing effort accurately and cost-effectively.

‘Put your company at the forefront of this rapidly developing market and expose your brand to over 20,000 senior-level decision makers.’

Official website: http://www.middleeastelectricity.com/

Event: SEPA Utility Conference

Location: Rancho Mirage, CA, USA

Dates: 23-25 April

This isn’t a trade show as such, but an event where ‘utilities go to share with other utilities on how they get things done in a confidential, intimate environment’. From issues like how to speed up your solar interconnection queues or how to best determine the locational value of your DER assets, there’s a utility expert at this conference who has the answer.

Official site: www.sepapower.org

Event: ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week (ASE)

Location: BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand

Dates: 6-9 June

This massive show expects 27,000 visitors, over 1,500 brands and over 80 seminars tackling renewable energy sources and the latest technology in this area. Wind and solar power are among the many systems and programs featured and discussed along with thermal and waste-to-energy, hydro-powered programs, bio-mass and other green technology. Renewable energy and energy efficiency clinics staffed by experts are also conducted at the show.

Official website: http://www.renewableenergy-asia.com/AbouttheShow

Event: Intersolar Europe 2018

Location: Messe München, Munich, Germany

Dates: 20-22 June

Intersolar Europe is the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners and takes place annually at the Messe München exhibition center in Munich, Germany. The event’s exhi­bition and conference both focus on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar plants, as well as grid infrastructure and solutions for the integration of renewable energy. Since being founded 26 years ago, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and partners of the solar industry.

Official website: http://www.intersolar.de/en/home.html

Event: Ees North America 2018

Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA, United States

Dates: 10-12 July

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Ees will welcome hundreds of 530 exhibitors and 15,000-plus trade visitors. The conference features 40 sessions and 25 workshops with more than 200 speakers. With over 20 years of experience, Intersolar brings together members of the solar industry from across the world’s most influential markets. Intersolar exhibitions and conferences are also held in Munich, San Francisco, Mumbai, Beijing and São Paulo.

Official website: http://www.ees-northamerica.com

Events: POWER-GEN & DistribuTECH Africa

Location: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

Dates: 17-19 July

With 3,000 attendees, 100-plus speakers and 70-plus exhibitors, POWER-GEN is Africa’s premier electricity industry forum that brings together international business leaders and technical experts committed to powering up a continent.

Official website: http://www.powergenafrica.com

Event: Intersolar South America 2018

Location: Expo Center Norte, José Bernardo Pinto St, 333, São Paulo, Brazil

Dates: 28-30 August

With 11,500-plus visitors, 1,500-plus conference attendees and 180 exhibitors, Intersolar has become the most important platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers, investors and partners of the solar industry. Intersolar South America takes place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil on 22-24 August, 2017 and has a focus on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technologies, energy storage and solar thermal technologies.

Official website: http://www.intersolar.net.br

Event: Offshore Wind Executive Summit

Location: Norris Conference Centers, Houston, TX, USA

Dates: 13-14 September

Bringing together decision makers from wind and offshore oil and gas, both from the US and Europe and – using many of the same technologies – design, foundations, vessels, cabling and a highly skilled workforce –the Offshore Wind Executive Summit provides the forum to establish new business relationships. Discussion points include project development, important policy issues and supply chain.

Official site: http://www.offshorewindsummit.com

