Evian opens its first ever carbon-neutral bottling plant

Evian has unveiled its first carbon-neutral bottling site in France as part of the brand’s wider aim to become carbon-neutral by 2020.

Located in Evian-les-Bains, the bottling site is carbon neutral and powered by renewable energy. The company aims to offset the carbon emissions from transporting the water by expanding into railway transport and promoting the use of biomass.

The Danone-owned company is spending US$280mn on the project, according to CEO Emmanuel Faber.

Faber said: “Faithful to its pioneering spirit and working closely with all local stakeholders in its natural water cycle upstream, its labour pool, and its logistics network downstream, Evian has transformed its bottling site, now certified as carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust, that I am very proud to inaugurate it today.

“This achievement combines a unique workplace organization, a shift to digital technology, and technologies and sustainability solutions at the cutting edge of our sector worldwide—bringing together everything we need to support the brand’s development while preserving the natural resources we cherish and continuing to develop the local economy,” said Emmanuel Faber.”

The new production line at the site is capable of producing 72,000 bottles per hour, all of which are 100% recyclable. Strategically located near to the largest private railway station in France, the plant will transport more than 60% of its bottles by train.

The spring water brand has made significant strides to become carbon-neutral so far.

Between 2008 and 2016, Evian reduced the total industrial energy consumption for each litre of Evian by 23%. The French water brand achieved this reduction whilst increasing the total volume of bottles produced to meet rising consumer demand.

Danone said that it hopes to offset carbon emissions by working with local farmers to collect waste for biogas energy.

Evian’s biggest markets by sales are France, the U.K. and the U.S. To get to its farthest markets, it ships by sea, which Faber said pollutes less than by land.

