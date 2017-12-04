Foresight to invest in renewable energy through its green fund

Foresight Group, the infrastructure and private equity company, has launched its new fund that will focus on investing in the equities and bonds of renewable energy and infrastructure companies in the UK.

The dubbed FP Foresight UK Infrastructure Income Fund aims for an annual income of 5% per year, with dividends paid quarterly.

In comparison to the FTSE All Share, Foresight’s fund is targeting higher returns with lower volatility.

The minimum amount of money that can be invested is £1,000 (US$1350), or £100 ($135) per month for regular savings.

SEE ALSO:

The company conducted a survey and found that 75% of advisers are confident regarding investment outlook for UK infrastructure assets.

According to the survey, 59% expect that demand will increase over the next five years from clients for exposure to the sector.

“The UK has seen unprecedented growth in renewable energy and infrastructure investment over the last five years that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future,” stated Foresight Group.

“Indeed, the forecast for the next eight years shows a 27% increase in cumulative UK renewable energy generation.”