Fortum Charge & Drive and Plugsurfing partner to enable international EV charging

Two electric vehicle (EV) charging network, the Nordic Fortum Charge & Drive and German Plugsurfing, have partnered to enhance charging for EV drivers.

The Finnish-based Fortnum subsidiary has acquired Plugsurfing, taking full ownership, for an undisclosed amount.

Plugsurfing operates a cloud-based EV charging solution, connecting drivers and chargers through its intelligent application and payment service.

The company is present across 24 countries in Europe and has connected 50,000 EV user with 200 charging networks.

Across Europe, the firm has enabled customers to charge at 65,000 different charging stations.

“Our purpose is to make it easy to use electric vehicles and charging points so that we can all move towards a cleaner world,” stated Rami Syväri, Vice President of Fortum Charge & Drive.

Fortnum Charge & Drive operates in Norway, the country with the highest recorded EVs per capita.

The company has 75,000 customers within the home-charging market, and 1,7000 charging points.

“Fortum Charge & Drive, together with PlugSurfing, is able to better serve the drivers of electric vehicles, car manufacturers and several other key businesses.”

“As one of the first steps, the Nordic charging network of Charge & Drive will be available on the PlugSurfing application for access and payment.”

“Our aim is to improve EV drivers’ accessibility to charging networks when travelling between countries.”