GAIL Ltd and CCSL develop Compressed Biogas project in India

CBG is produced from organic waste, and is in line with the Indian government’s desire to switch to cleaner energy. It is initially foreseen that CCSL will construct four CBG plants independently, based on ten-year off-take agreements with GAIL’s CDG companies. The two companies will then work in partnership to bring the number of plants in India up to 100.

An Indian-owned company, CCSL is a global leader in low-cost carbon dioxide separation technology for industrial applications. India is the company’s primary market. Its partnership with GAIL, Indian’s leading natural gas company, reinforces its commitment to developing cost-effective decarbonisation solutions in India.

The MoU on this cooperation was signed by GAIL (India) Limited’s Executive Director for Business Development, Santanu Roy, and CCSL’s CEO Aniruddha Sharma..

Mr Roy said of the partnership: “GAIL is excited to be part of this MoU which provides an opportunity to promote and be part of Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme of MoP&NG. There is significant market potential for production of CBG in India. The CBG projects will provide a boost to four pillars of India’s energy future – energy access, energy efficiency, energy sustainability and energy security.”

Mr Sharma added: “We are very excited to sign this MoU with GAIL, India has significant biomass resources and with our expertise, it’s a win-win situation for both companies. As energy demand increases and the country looks to reduce its crude imports there is a great business opportunity for CCSL. We are delighted to be a part of the cleaner green fuel transition.”

Headquartered in London, with offices in India and the United States, Carbon Clean Solutions Limited (CCSL) has developed APBS technology to significantly decrease the costs and environmental damage associated with CO2 separation. It was awarded a ‘Technology Pioneer’ award at the World Economic Forum in 2015.