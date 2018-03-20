Gap announces sustainable manufacturing targets to save 10bn litres of water by 2020

The American clothing retailer, Gap Inc., has set a sustainable manufacturing target to save 10bn litres of water by the end of 2020.

The firm aims to improve its fabric mills and laundries to be more innovative and efficient as the main way to meet the goal.

Gap has already successfully made progress towards the target, as since 2014 projects associated wit the company have save 2.4bn litres of water.

“Water is critical to nearly all aspects of our business, and we recognize the responsibility and the opportunity we have to reduce the amount of water used to create our products,” stated Gap’s Executive Vice President of Global Sourcing, Christophe Roussel.

“Leveraging the power of product innovation and improved manufacturing practices, we can help ensure that our customers not only look great in their favorite jeans and t-shirts, but also feel good about how their purchases are helping to make a positive impact for communities and helping to tackle global water scarcity.”

In 2013, Gap created the Mill Sustainability Program, which focused on the social and environmental conditions of fabric mills.

The company also encourages suppliers that it works with to study their environmental footprints through the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s Higg Index.

In 2016, the firm launched Wellwash – a smart denim wash program that cuts 20% or more usage of water, which has since saved 100mn litres of water.

“We believe that access to clean and safe drinking water is a fundamental human right, so we strive to ensure that the process of making our clothes is safe for people and communities,” remarked David Hayer, Senior Vice President of Global Sustainability and President of Gap Foundation at Gap.

“It’s not only the right thing for people and the planet, it’s also crucial for our business growth,” he added.