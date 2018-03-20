Article
Sustainability

Gap announces sustainable manufacturing targets to save 10bn litres of water by 2020

By Sophie Chapman
March 20, 2018
undefined mins
The American clothing retailer, Gap Inc., has set a sustainable manufacturing target to save 10bn litres of water by the end of 2020.

The American clothing retailer, Gap Inc., has set a sustainable manufacturing target to save 10bn litres of water by the end of 2020.

The firm aims to improve its fabric mills and laundries to be more innovative and efficient as the main way to meet the goal.

Gap has already successfully made progress towards the target, as since 2014 projects associated wit the company have save 2.4bn litres of water.

“Water is critical to nearly all aspects of our business, and we recognize the responsibility and the opportunity we have to reduce the amount of water used to create our products,” stated Gap’s Executive Vice President of Global Sourcing, Christophe Roussel.

“Leveraging the power of product innovation and improved manufacturing practices, we can help ensure that our customers not only look great in their favorite jeans and t-shirts, but also feel good about how their purchases are helping to make a positive impact for communities and helping to tackle global water scarcity.”

SEE ALSO:

In 2013, Gap created the Mill Sustainability Program, which focused on the social and environmental conditions of fabric mills.

The company also encourages suppliers that it works with to study their environmental footprints through the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s Higg Index.

In 2016, the firm launched Wellwash – a smart denim wash program that cuts 20% or more usage of water, which has since saved 100mn litres of water.

“We believe that access to clean and safe drinking water is a fundamental human right, so we strive to ensure that the process of making our clothes is safe for people and communities,” remarked David Hayer, Senior Vice President of Global Sustainability and President of Gap Foundation at Gap.

“It’s not only the right thing for people and the planet, it’s also crucial for our business growth,” he added.

US
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy