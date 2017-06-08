GE introduces new 3,000-watt power solution

GE Industrial Solutions has introduced a new power supply designed for general purpose industrial applications.

Resilient 3000 supplies 3,000 watts of power and is engineered to be highly reliable and rugged, to meet with modern demands in a simple and cost-effective way.

Officially named EP3000AC48IN, Resilient 3000 eases the implementation process for all users regardless of experience level or design sophistication, which will enable a huge range of users to deploy and operate the units as required. Designed for optimum simplicity, the modules also allow high performance and efficiency with minimal maintenance.

The power supply’s design includes a conformal-coated interior circuit board to protect against dust and humidity, and a large fan to ensure Resilient 3000 operates well in extreme temperatures. It can also withstand poor grid conditions and line surges.

“When it comes to power, factors like reliability, availability and efficiency are essential. Also, in many industrial products and applications, simplicity and ruggedness play a crucial role,” said Jim Montgomery, Senior Product Manager, GE. “We took all of these factors into consideration when we went to the drawing board to develop the Resilient 3000, and with that knowledge in hand, we were able to ensure that we created a power supply capable of meeting the unique needs of customers across various industrial segments.”

Additional key features of the Resilient 3000 rectifiers include:

Wide operating temperature range (-10 C to +70 C).

Wide selectable output voltage range (48 to 58 volts DC).

RS-485 communication.

+5-volt auxiliary output.

Compact size and light weight (approximately 7.5 pounds).

High mean time between failures design.

Simple connectivity—convenient two-piece connectors allow for rapid yet confident AC and DC connections, and simple wire-and-go-connectivity assures rapid deployment and servicing.

Over-voltage and high-temperature protection.

Built-in surge protection.

“Our critical power line of rectifiers has earned a reputation within the telecom and datacom industries as highly reliable and efficient, and we aim to establish the same presence in the industrial segment with our rugged Resilient 3000 power supplies,” Montgomery continued.