Germany’s grid regulator awards 604MW of onshore wind capacity to 111 bids

BNetzA, Germany’s grid regulator, has awarded 111 bis with 640MW of onshore wind power capacity.

The capacity was won at the nation’s latest win auction, with the average price per megawatt-hour of €57.30 (US$67.42).

At the previous auction, which took place earlier this year, the average price of unit was €47.30/MWh ($55.66).

For the first time since Germany launched the wind auctions in 2017, the 670MW tender was unsubscribed.

“The rising support price compared to the last round might provide an incentive to developers to participate in future auction rounds,” stated Jochen Homann, Head of BNetzA.

15 of the 111 successful bids are for community-focused projects, which reach a combined capacity of 113MW.

The highest support rate for these projects, and the bid in total, was €62.8/MWh ($73.90), with the lowest being €46.5/MWh ($54.72).

A uniform pricing system was applied to the community-based projects, whilst other winners paid on a pay-as-bid basis.

BayWa, EnBW, Enercon, Green City Energy, Juwi, PNE Wind and Sabowind are all amongst winners of the combined capacity.