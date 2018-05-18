Article
Sustainability

Germany’s grid regulator awards 604MW of onshore wind capacity to 111 bids

By Sophie Chapman
May 18, 2018
undefined mins
BNetzA, Germany’s grid regulator, has awarded 111 bis with 640MW of onshore wind power capacity.

BNetzA, Germany’s grid regulator, has awarded 111 bis with 640MW of onshore wind power capacity.

The capacity was won at the nation’s latest win auction, with the average price per megawatt-hour of €57.30 (US$67.42).

At the previous auction, which took place earlier this year, the average price of unit was €47.30/MWh ($55.66).

For the first time since Germany launched the wind auctions in 2017, the 670MW tender was unsubscribed.

“The rising support price compared to the last round might provide an incentive to developers to participate in future auction rounds,” stated Jochen Homann, Head of BNetzA.

SEE ALSO:

15 of the 111 successful bids are for community-focused projects, which reach a combined capacity of 113MW.

The highest support rate for these projects, and the bid in total, was €62.8/MWh ($73.90), with the lowest being €46.5/MWh ($54.72).

A uniform pricing system was applied to the community-based projects, whilst other winners paid on a pay-as-bid basis.

BayWa, EnBW, Enercon, Green City Energy, Juwi, PNE Wind and Sabowind are all amongst winners of the combined capacity.

Renewable EnergyWind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy