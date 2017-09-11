GE's Baker Hughes awarded Zohr gas field subsea contract

Baker Hughes, a General Electric company (BHGE), has been awarded a subsea contract for phase 2 of Egypt’s ‘super giant’ Zohr gas field.

BHGE will provide everything from engineering and manufacturing to construction and installation, building on existing local capabilities.

H.E. Eng. Tarek El-Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources for Egypt announced the contract from Petrobel last week. The project underscores BHGE’s position as the world’s only integrated full-stream provider of cutting-edge subsea technology, products, and services.

BHGE has been a partner to Egypt for many years. El Molla said: “Maximizing domestic energy resources and optimizing reliability of their supplies are core elements of Egypt’s vision. We are able to increase the value and efficiency of the sector by driving a sustainable and energy-efficient economy through the ministry’s Modernization Program in partnership with companies such as BHGE. The Zohr gas field is playing a major role in the development of Egypt’s domestic energy resources, revenue generation and economic growth.”

Lorenzo Simonelli, president and CEO, BHGE, added: “This landmark agreement reinforces our commitment to provide competitive offerings for our partners, strengthened by BHGE’s local presence and cutting-edge technology. The Zohr Field is one of the most significant developments of its kind, and through this project we can show the efficiency gains that such complex projects can achieve through our enhanced portfolio. This project has the potential to meet Egypt’s growing gas demand and save the country billions of dollars that would otherwise be spent on importing gas. Together with our partners, BHGE can support Egypt’s needs and vision for the energy sector and demonstrate its leadership in the subsea space.”

Eng. Atef Hassan, Chairman and Managing Director, Petrobel, stated: “Partnering with BHGE on this project demonstrates the growing need for long-term service and equipment providers that complement our efforts in driving optimized production. The Zohr Field will contribute to the development and sustainability of Egypt’s resources, and BHGE’s investment and expertise across oilfield services and equipment will help us drive further efficiencies along the way.”

The award underlines the global scope and breadth of BHGE’s fullstream portfolio and local capabilities, with engineering support for the project coming from the UK, Italy and Norway. Leveraging decades of expertise in-country and growing its local manufacturing ecosystem, BHGE is committed to helping secure Egypt’s energy future through the development of local talent and efficiency-driven solutions.