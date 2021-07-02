GIDARA Energy Completes Value Chain with BP, PARO and Linde

GIDARA Energy announced a collaboration between its Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA) facility and other important companies in the value chain, including PARO, BP, and Linde.

The AMA facility’s objective is to provide a positive contribution to better, more sustainable fuels as part of a circular economy. This goal rides on the success of GIDARA’s ability to meet government standards and reduce its carbon footprint, as defined by the Renewable Energy Directive.

According to Wim van der Zande, Chief Executive Officer, GIDARA Energy, "The value chain represents an important step in realising GIDARA Energy's goal of converting non-recyclable waste into valuable end products. As such, GIDARA Energy, bp, PARO and Linde are delivering on their commitment to improving their sustainability footprint, moving towards a circular economy."

Working with PARO

PARO is an Amsterdam-based specialist in construction and commercial waste processing. Working with AMA, the company will pelletise any non-recyclable waste to be used as feedstock for the facility. By utilising GIDARA’s patented technology, the Pelletised Feed Material (PFM) will be converted into advanced Syngas, which is then converted into advanced methanol.

"The combination of GIDARA's experience in chemical plants and gasification and PARO's experience in waste handling and recycling makes it possible to develop a waste sorting and pelletising facility suitable for the HTW® gasification technology. Having PARO's waste handling adjacent to the AMA site eliminates the need [for] unnecessary transport and rehandling of waste material and pellets," says Gerard Putman, Director of PARO.

Advanced Biofuel with BP

AMA will use BP to manage the Methanol byproduct from the project. The advanced methanol can help in decarbonising the global transportation and petrochemical sector, while the raw waste materials can be put towards the growing demand for European waste-based biofuels.

"BP recognises the need for the world to transition from a linear economy to a circular one, which includes reconsidering how we think about waste. We believe that by partnering with AMA on the offtake of advanced methanol, we can use our longstanding biofuels expertise to successfully integrate AMA's product into multiple energy markets in which we trade," says David Bucknall, Senior Vice President of Refining and Product Trading at BP.

Linde Utilises Green CO2

AMA intends to work with the Linde subsidiary company, OCAP, to develop the capture and production of clean CO2. The captured emissions will be put towards greenhouse horticulture projects, where CO2 is used to create an optimal atmosphere for plants to grow.

"We are excited to collaborate with GIDARA Energy and AMA, which offers OCAP the opportunity to use green CO2. Without the availability of green CO2 as provided by OCAP, greenhouses have no other alternative than to produce their own CO2 by burning natural gas. This puts their sustainability goals at risk," says Jacob Limbeek, Director of OCAP.

The AMA Facility is on track to become operational in 2023. It will provide great benefits while contributing to the goal of net-zero carbon emissions - as per the Paris Climate Agreement. The plant is expected to produce 87,000 metric tonnes of CO2 each year, which will be used in the production of advanced biofuels.