Article
Sustainability

Groupe Duval acquires an equity holding in Africa Global Recycling (AGR)

By Andrew Woods
January 28, 2019
undefined mins
Real estate developer Groupe Duval has announced it has acquired a 20% stake in Africa Global Recycling (AGR). According to the com...

Real estate developer Groupe Duval has announced it has acquired a 20% stake in Africa Global Recycling (AGR). According to the company, this equity holding illustrates Groupe Duval's desire to strengthen its position as a key waste recycling actor on the African continent.

Founded in 2013 in Lomé, Togo, AGR sorts and sells waste so that it can be transformed. A key player of the green economy and waste recycling sector in sub-Saharan Africa, AGR places waste at the centre of a new model of economic and social innovation on the continent.

SEE ALSO:

Éric Duval, President and Founder of Groupe Duval stated: "We are proud to support an actor as committed and pioneering as AGR. We are particularly excited about being able to assist it with its growth. The company has a unique positioning thanks to its operational excellence and its ability to have made selling waste attractive by creating a virtuous purchasing circle with businesses and local authorities. Being a family group probably makes us even more aware of the importance that we must give to the environmental and societal context we are part of and that we want to pass on to future generations. Our world is changing. Our family spirit leads us to focus great attention on the world that surrounds us and on the challenges of sustainable development that are connected to it. This is therefore and above all the sense of acquiring this strategic stake."

 Edem d'Almeida, co-founder of AGR, added: "Our company which currently has 50 employees, is growing strongly and has pan-African ambitions. We are delighted to welcome Groupe Duval's contribution to the company's equity aimed at assisting us in a new stage of our development. The presence of a key partner with which we share common values, is important to provide our company with both the financial and human resources to continue its very strong growth."

 

RecyclingSustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy