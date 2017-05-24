Article
Sustainability

How to save energy and reduce pollution for Clean Air Month

By Nell Walker
May 24, 2017
undefined mins
May is Clean Air Month, and companies all over the world – energy and otherwise – are urging people to be more air aware.

Georgia’s Clean Air Force is the state’s Enhanced Vehicle Emission Inspection and Maintenance Program, in conjunction with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, and was created in response to the Clean Air Act. GCAF is helping to achieve the standards set by the United States EPA by testing around 2.5 million vehicles a year for air pollution; by doing this, it prevents huge volumes of pollution from entering the atmosphere.

As part of its fight against vehicle emissions, GCAF has released five top tips on how to not only reduce pollution, but save energy and improve performance.

