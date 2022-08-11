Article
Sustainability

Iberdrola begins operations at Europe’s largest PV project

August 11, 2022
undefined mins
Energy giant Iberdrola’s 590MW Francisco Pizarro project to generate clean energy supply for more than 334,000 homes & prevent 150,000tns of CO2 emissions

Iberdrola, the Spanish energy giant, has said that the Francisco Pizarro project in Extremadura – the largest photovoltaic project in Europe and the largest facility of its type operated by the group anywhere in the world – has begun operations.

Located within the municipalities of Torrecillas de la Tiesta and Aldeacentenera (Cáceres), the plant has an installed capacity of 590 megawatts (MW), a statement from Iberdrola said. It is made up of approximately 1.5m photovoltaic modules that will generate enough clean energy to supply more than 334,000 homes – more than the populations of the cities Badajoz, Cáceres, Plasencia and Don Benito combined.

Francisco Pizarro project to prevent 150,000tns of CO2 emissions 

The Francisco Pizarro project will prevent the emission of 150,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere per year, the statement added. The total investment into the project has been more than €300m, and it has generated more than 1,500 jobs during peak construction periods – 60% of which were filled by local workers.

Iberdrola said that it has guaranteed the viability of this project by signing long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with leading companies across different sectors. Thus, the company will supply 100% renewable electricity from this plant to Danone, Bayer and PepsiCo to cover the energy needs of their centres in Spain.

“These contracts bring stability to investments and have become an optimal tool for managing the electricity supply of large customers committed to accelerating the energy transition to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and to clean and sustainable consumption,” the company said in its statement.

 

Preserving the natural environment and historical sites

Iberdrola added that during the execution of the project, it guaranteed that the natural environment and archaeological remains discovered due to previous prospecting works, would remain preserved at all times.

Some twenty rock formations with rock art, mainly prehistoric, and three archaeological sites dating from the Ancient and Medieval periods were located.

Following the discovery, all the necessary measures were taken for the control, excavation and safeguarding of these remains by the company.

“In terms of environmental protection, specific measures were taken to improve forest fauna habitats, such as the creation of a controlled reproduction centre for rabbit breeding, the installation of nesting boxes and the establishment of bird feeding protection areas. Iberdrola also participated in the Spanish Ornithological Society's (SEO) campaign to monitor steppe birds in Extremadura, identifying and protecting a breeding area for these birds, specifically the little bustard. In addition, the plant has an environmental integration plan that allows the land to be used as pasture for sheep farming in the area,” the statement said.

The Iberdrola group has an installed capacity of more than 19,300MW across Spain. It predicts that in the coming years, that capacity will reach 25,000MW thanks to various investment plans. It said that it plans to allocate €14.3b by 2025 to the deployment of a renewables and smart grids plan.

The region of Extremadura is expected to play a key role in this development. Between the years of 2020 and 2025, the company will install more than 2,800MW of renewable energy in the region, at an investment of more than €1,700m. Over the five-year period, this is expected to generate more than 7,500 jobs. 

Energyclean energyenergy supplysustainable energy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

UK Government awards £54mn in heat network funding

Funding will support the development of schemes in London, Bedfordshire and Woking that use low-carbon heat sources

Shell posts $11.5bn second quarter profit

Shell's earnings fuelled by ongoing price rises and geopolitical instability as the energy major places greater focus on natural gas investments

bp opens first electric truck fast-charging facilities

Operated by bp’s Aral brand, the retail site at Schwegenheim in Rheinland-Pfalz has two 300kw chargers intended for electric trucks

Shell commits to developing Jackdaw gas field in North Sea

Oil & Gas

Prospex Energy raises £1.87m for Selva gas field development

Oil & Gas

Shanghai Electric Group launches low carbon business

Utilities