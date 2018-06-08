IKEA commits to removing single-use plastic from products and restaurants by 2020

The Swedish furniture retailer, IKEA, has announced a plan to remove all single-use packaging from its’s product range and store restaurants by 2020.

The company aims to meet the target by implementing a “circular principles” to its products – using only renewable and recycled materials.

As part of its pledge, the firm has also committed to reducing emissions from its vehicles used for home deliveries to zero.

IKEA’s deadline for reaching zero-emission of these deliveries is set five years later at 2025.

The company also plans to offer home solar equipment to 29 countries by the same deadline. The firm will be expanding from its current offer of five countries.

The Swedish retailer has also committed to reducing the total climate footprint of its product range t the average of 70% per product.

IKEA will also introduce more vegetarian and vegan options in its restaurants, such as a vegan hot dog.

“Becoming truly circular means meeting people’s changing lifestyles, prolonging the life of products and materials and using resources in a smarter way,” stated Leana Pripp-Kovac, Sustainability Manager at IKEA.

“To make this a reality, we will design all products from the very beginning to be repurposed, repaired, reused, resold and recycled.”