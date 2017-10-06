Investment in offshore wind farm could supply 250,000 homes with energy

A planned offshore wind farm, located in the North West Irish Sea, has received a “significant investment” from Parkwind, a Belgian offshore wind farm developer.

The strategic partnership between Oriel Windfarm Limited and Parkwind will support the 55 6MW turbine project, creating a farm with the capacity of 330MW. This will provide 250,000 Irish homes with green energy.

As well as producing clean energy, the farm is expected to reduce 600,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions, and produce more than 1,000 jobs during the construction process.

The partners now aim to fast-track the project, located 22km off the coast of Dundalk, and conclude the construction by the end of 2020.

“In our search for a strategic partner, several international offshore wind players were interested in acquiring a stake in Oriel Wind Farm,” commented Founder and Board Member of the Oriel Wind Farm, Brian Britton.

“We believe that Parkwind can bring in the necessary knowledge and pioneering spirit to bring this project to a successful end,” he added.

Prior to this project, Parkwind has developed and built three offshore windfarms in the Belgian concession zone of the North Sea. The farms have sent about 550MW of energy to Belgium.

Parkwind plans to operate more than 1GW of offshore wind production by 2020.