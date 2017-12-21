January issue of Energy Digital is live!

Hello and welcome to first issue of 2018.

First up, with over 6,216MW of installed photovoltaic (PV) solar power, Australia is experiencing quite the solar-coaster. We speak with the award-winning commercial solar installer Todae Solar as it has played a key role in the rapidly growing solar power space in the country.

What will come from the rise of smart cities? A growing reliance on drone technology to cover a wide range of municipal duties. “Whether we like it or not, drones will play a crucial role in the smart city environment,” says Drone Major Group, as we look at the smart cities of the future.

We also look at the four major global developments where dreams of sustainable energy look set to rise from the volcanic dust, as the possibilities that geothermal energy present could potentially bring are beginning to be explored.

Also, does the Hyperloop represent the future of public transportation? Energy Digital takes a closer look at Elon Musk’s vision for the “fifth mode” of transport comprising of a “Concorde, a railgun and an air hockey table”.

Our Top 10 looks at the biggest electric vehicle manufactures in the world, as well as how many cars they shifted last year.

We also have exclusive features on Thames Water and supply chain transformation, the provision of clean and sustainable water with Lilongwe Water Board and defining the Iranian oil and gas sector with Tehran Energy Consultants. This is on top of interviews with Sarawak Energy, Schneider Electric and NAES Corporation.

Read the latest issue here.