The July issue of Energy Digital is live!

By Sophie Chapman
July 10, 2018
Welcome to the July issue of Energy Digital magazine. This month...

This month, DNV GL CEO Ditlev Engel discusses the company’s plans for the future, which will help reshape the energy industry.

We’re also looking at how smart lighting has emerged as a crucial component for smart buildings and cities alike. Andy Heaton, CEO of enModus, tells us more.

We’ve also taken a look at the world’s top 10 smart cities, previously ranked by EasyPark. Analysing 19 factors which sets a smart city apart from others, from digitisation and sustainability, to cutting-edge transportation options and governmental services, we take a look at which cities made the list. 

On top of this, we explore the biggest and best events and conferences around the world, celebrating all areas within the energy industry.

Enjoy this month’s issue of Energy Digital, and if you have any feedback or stories to share, head over to Twitter @EnergyDigital

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy