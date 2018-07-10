The July issue of Energy Digital is live!

Welcome to the July issue of Energy Digital magazine.

This month, DNV GL CEO Ditlev Engel discusses the company’s plans for the future, which will help reshape the energy industry.

We’re also looking at how smart lighting has emerged as a crucial component for smart buildings and cities alike. Andy Heaton, CEO of enModus, tells us more.

We’ve also taken a look at the world’s top 10 smart cities, previously ranked by EasyPark. Analysing 19 factors which sets a smart city apart from others, from digitisation and sustainability, to cutting-edge transportation options and governmental services, we take a look at which cities made the list.

On top of this, we explore the biggest and best events and conferences around the world, celebrating all areas within the energy industry.