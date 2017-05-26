Article
June's issue of Energy Digital is live

By Nell Walker
May 26, 2017
The June 2017 issue of Energy Digital Magazine is now live! This month, our lead feature focuses on French business success story ENGIE...

The June 2017 issue of Energy Digital Magazine is now live!

This month, our lead feature focuses on French business success story ENGIE. Nell Walker chatted with Managing Director Laure Vinçotte, quizzing her about ENGIE’s initiative to provide even the most resource-poor parts of the world with clean, reliable energy.

Andrew Smith from oil and gas firm Tracero also provides an in-depth analysis of the energy industry. In a contributed piece, Smith writes about how Naturally Occurring Radioactive Matter (NORM) can cause financial and procedural issues for oil and gas facility operators.

We then move on to energy-saving in our top 10 apps. Which apps can help you control your energy consumption habits at home, work and your commute?

Also, be sure to browse our exclusive company reports. For an in-depth insight into global energy developments, read our interviews with AXI International, Lake Turkana Wind Power and TNB Remaco.

Read the latest issue here.

