Sustainability

K2 Management wins contract for 860MW Triton Knoll wind project

By Olivia Minnock
September 06, 2018
Engineering and technical advisor K2 Management has secured the construction monitoring contract for the Triton Knoll offshore wind...

Engineering and technical advisor K2 Management has secured the construction monitoring contract for the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm.

Triton Knoll, which has a capacity of 860MW, closed financing last week at a total of $2.6bn. The project is owned by German renewable energy company innogy, with investment from Japanese utilities, and will be located off the coast of Lincolnshire, UK.

K2 Management will monitor permitting, design, manufacturing and construction as well as project expenditure. Previously it has been the Lender’s Technical Advisor for the past two years until the project reached its financial close, so will be able to pick up smoothly as Triton Knoll enters its construction phase.

Julian Garnsey, Project Director, Triton Knoll, said: “This is a great moment for Triton Knoll and the UK offshore wind industry as we formally secure the means to deliver around £2bn of new UK energy infrastructure.”

Garnsey added that K2 Management has already helped the project “develop a bankable and well-considered project from the beginning”.

K2 Management’s project manager, Vicky O’Connor, also commented: “Triton Knoll really is a massive milestone project for the offshore industry.

“Working closely with the project team from the early stages of development has allowed for bankability to be inherent throughout the process, resulting in financial close being reached in a relatively short period.”

